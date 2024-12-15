Breaking Down the Capitals Hot Streak
The Washington Capitals are arguably the best team in the NHL right now. Their team is rolling right along perched on the top of the Metropolitan Division and league standings, and they've maintained that momentum without their captain Alex Ovechkin in the lineup.
In 11 games without Ovi, the Capitals are 8-2-1, barely skipping a beat. They now have the highest goal differential in the league, surpassing the Winnipeg Jets, with a +39 differential. It's been a team effort to
Pinch and Cycle
One key to the Capitals' success is the way they cycle roles on the ice. The team is aggressive in all three zones of the ice. They are fast on pucks in the defensive zone and pursue puck carriers relentlessly. They excel on the rush and frequently turn pucks over to kickstart those plays as well.
But when they get into the offensive zone, they keep moving with that same frequency and momentum. The team's defensemen are encouraged to pinch on loose pucks, thus keeping offensive possession going and often creating scoring chances out of it.
A key part of this is that when the defenseman pinches, a forward has to recognize and cover for the defender. The Capitals execute this perfectly and with consistency, making them very hard to exploit despite playing so aggressively in the offensive zone.
Crowding the Net
It's staggering how often they Caps are able to get to the front of the net and how directly it leads to goals. Their forecheck often leads to their forwards being near the net or in the high danger areas, and their offense is already at an advantage. Whether it's collecting rebounds, firing off shots in tight, or redirecting shots from long range, the Caps are committed to getting in the dirty areas.
Looking at their goal scoring spread for the season, they are dominant in the mid range and high danger areas. According to NHL EDGE, the Caps have 37 of their 115 goals on the season in the mid range danger area in between the face-off dots. That number puts them in the 90th percentile of all NHL teams.
In the high danger areas in front of the goal crease, they've scored an additional 51 of their goals. Meaning 89 of their 115 goals on the season are being scored from within 15 feet of the goal. It seems simple to say, but Washington's execution of getting in close is paying off for their offense and leading to wins.
Logan Thompson
Offensively, the Capitals have a great recipe for success. That should be aided further with the nearing return of Alex Ovechkin. In the meantime, the Caps have a failsafe in net with Logan Thompson.
His first season in Washington has been outstanding so far. He has a 12-1-2 record with a 2.45 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Over his 15 starts, he has allowed two goals or less 10 times. He's legitimized the team and while they are playing systematically well over this stretch, he's back-stopping them with the utmost confidence.
Pouring through these last 11 games, the Eastern Conference should be worried. The Capitals are playing excellent hockey and with the boost of a determined Ovechkin, they should continue being a threat to the conference and the entire NHL.
