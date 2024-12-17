Sabres Next Matchup Could Destroy Season
The Buffalo Sabres' season is dangling by a thread. The organization is on the edge of their season going down the drain and missing their 14th straight postseason while they languish in the bottom of their division. Head coach Lindy Ruff recently took on full blame for the team's losing skid, but their issues are not just reflections of the coaching performance. Team owner Terry Pegula spoke with his players recently as well, trying to galvanize the team before all hope is lost.
The Sabres received an encouraging message from their owner, according to Sabres reporter Mike Harrington and NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Harrington speculated on what exactly Pegula had to tell the players and shared his insights via his X account.
"As for the message, my speculation is let’s see what happens tomorrow," Harrington wrote. "A loss to to drop into last in the East might make for an interesting off day on Wed. Pegula is patient, probably to a fault. But he doesn’t come in Steinbrenner-like. He talks and listens. It’s his team. That’s just how he rolls."
But with the Sabres set to face the Montreal Canadiens, their season could be destroyed with another loss. For all intents and purposes, this is an elimination game for the Buffalo squad. They haven't won a game in their last 10 contests, going 0-7-3 in that span. Despite the setbacks, the team has remained optimistic and upbeat. Another loss tonight might be the one that erases all hope and optimism for their remaining season.
Ideally, the Sabres respond to this critical messaging and pick up the victory their team needs. If the Sabres want to have any hopes of ending their postseason drought and competing in the Atlantic Division, it has to start with a victory over the Canadiens. Otherwise, it could be the final nail in the coffin on the team's 14th straight missed playoffs.
