Sabres, Rangers Defenders Could Join Finland
With Finland in need of another defenseman for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers could be receiving calls from the Finnish management. Finland lost their top defender, Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars, for the tournament due to a recent lower-body injury.
Unfortunately for Finland, the depth of defensive players is thin compared to the other three nations in the tournament. Heiskanen was expected to carry a significant load, and no one player can replace him. Finland must try anyways, and that's where the Sabres and Rangers come in. Let's take a look at two defenders likely to receive a call for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Henri Jokiharju - Buffalo Sabres
If the goal is to find someone as similar to Heiskanen, Henri Jokiharju is the next closest player for Finland. Don't get your hopes up, now, it's a steep drop off from the Stars defender to the Buffalo Sabres blue liner, but there's one key area Jokiharju can contribute.
Jokiharju is a lightning-quick skater. According to NHL EDGE statistics, his top skating speed this season was 22.74 miles per hour (MPH), which was one of the fastest speeds clocked in the league so far. He's also had 135 bursts of speed between 18 and 20 MPH and 15 bursts of 20 to 22 MPH. Both of those numbers rank in the 55th percentile of all NHL skaters or better.
He's not a power play quarterback at the level of Heiskanen, but he has tons of experience in thar role. He also has five seasons of registering at least 12 points, including a career best 20 points last year with the Sabres.
Urho Vaakanainen - New York Rangers
Another name to keep an eye on is New York Rangers blue liner Urho Vaakanainen. He arrived in New York as a part of the Jacob Trouba trade with the Anaheim Ducks and has looked impressive in his 20 games with the team. He has just five points, so he likely won't chip in much offense, but he can skate well and makes smart decisions with the puck.
One last defender to keep tabs on is Ville Heinola of the Winnipeg Jets. The 23-year-old former first round pick has yet to establish himself as a full-time NHL defender yet, but he has 51 games of experience sprinkled across a few seasons. He is a mobile defender who likes to join the rush, so his style may be more suitable for the tempo Finland wants to play.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!