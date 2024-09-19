Sabres Get Positive Update on Rasmus Dahlin's Injury
The Buffalo Sabres are eager to get the 2024-2025 season started. With head coach Lindy Ruff back behind the bench, there are genuine playoff ambitions placed on this squad. It will be quite the challenge, but the organization believes they are ready for that step.
Part of the Sabres' plan is relying heavily on their top defensemen, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. The pair of top draft picks are still entering their primes, but they already have established themselves as premier blue liners in the NHL.
The plan got off to a poor start when Rasmus Dahlin left the Sabres' first day of training camp with an undisclosed injury. The last thing the team needed was for their best player and top defender out for an extended period of time.
Thankfully for the Sabres, their head coach quelled any worries about Dahlin. Speaking to the media ahead of their second day of camp, Ruff provided an update on the defenseman and gave an encouraging time frame for his return.
"Doing well," he said in regards to Dahlin's health. "Just will probably miss a couple days of practice. So, nothing too serious."
The news is a huge sigh of relief for the entire Sabres organization. At just 24 years old, he's already entering his seventh season with the team. Last year, he hit the 20-goal mark for the first time as he finished the season 59 points in 81 games.
Since entering the NHL, Dahlin's been an elite defender. As a rookie, he recorded 44 points in 82 games, making it obvious why the Sabres chose him first overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. In the seasons since, he's put up at least 40 points in all but one season, highlighted by a career-high 73-point campaign in 2022-2023. Luckily, he should be back on the ice soon and able to help his team prepare for an exciting season ahead.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!