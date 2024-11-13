Sabres Receive Encouraging Injury Update
The Buffalo Sabres were waiting patiently after two of their top players were injured. Their star forward, Tage Thompson, left their last game after playing just one period. The injury luck appeared to worsen when their starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen departed the same contest.
It was potentially a worst-case scenario for the Sabres. Trying to stay afloat in the powerful Atlantic Divison without their top two players would be a challenging task. Thankfully, the organization received extremely encouraging news on their injury front.
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff recently spoke to the media in advance of their contest against the St. Louis Blues and shared with the media that things are looking a bit more optimistic for both Thompson and Luukonen. Speaking to reporters, he stated that both players are considered "day-to-day." Better yet, they each have a chance to play against the Blues.
With this update, the injury news has gone from troubling to encouraging. If either player misses a game or two, that is much easier to digest than a long-term injury.
Thompson is off to another strong start for the Sabres. In the first 16 games, he already has 11 goals and leads the team in goals and scoring with 18 points. Since joining the Sabres, he has three 25+ goal seasons, two 30+ goal seasons, and a career high 47 goals in 2022-2023. In his career, he's played in 388 games and recorded 143 goals.
Luukkonen has asserted himself as the top net minder for the Sabres over the past two seasons. His performance was unexpected, especially with the addition of top goalie prospect Devon Levi still working his way into a starting role. Last season, Luukkonen was the best part of the Buffalo lineup, going 27-22-4 with a 2.57 goals against average.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!