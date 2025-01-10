Flames Get Positive Update on Forward's Injury
The Calgary Flames held their collective breath as they watched a key forward in Connor Zary suffer a brutal knee injury against the Anaheim Ducks. In the Flames overtime win over the Ducks, Zary took a knee-on-knee collision from Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson.
While Helleson was ejected from the game, the Flames had a growing concern for one of their top forwards. Zary fell to the ice and grabbed at his knee right away after the hit.
While their contest the following night against the Los Angeles Kings was postponed, they knew Zary would be inactive. They had to wait before they could be appropriate imaging done on Zary’s knee, but they knew they at least avoided any sprains or fractures.
In a new update from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Flames are still assessing the damages and waiting on a timeframe, but there is more good news to be had. Seravalli reports that Zary has not suffered any damage to his ACL or MCL.
The Flames are still waiting for an exact timeline on an exact injury, but they’ve at least gotten multiple positive updates and are already avoiding the worst-case scenario.
Zary has been one of the top scorers on the Flames, who have been a pleasant surprise this season. In 40 games played, the 23-year-old forward has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 total points, good for third on the team in scoring.
The Flames aren’t the highest scoring team in the league with their team leader Jonathan Huberdeau only having 30 points, but they’re getting production from all over their lineup.
With a 19-14-7 record, the Flames are just a point outside of a playoff spot with plenty of their season left to play.
