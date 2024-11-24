Hurricanes Activate Star Forward From Injured Reserve
The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference so far this season. With a record of 14-5-1, they are second in the Metropolitan Division but sit just one point shy of the top spot.
And the Hurricanes have been ascending recently without one of their star forwards. The team now will have a more full arsenal of offensive weapons as they announced that Seth Jarvis was activated from the injured reserve in a series of roster moves.
Jarvis had been out of the lineup for the past seven games due to an upper-body injury. Before going on IR, he was one of the Canes' best players. He compiled four goals and seven assists in the first 13 games.
The Hurricanes drafted Jarvis with the 13th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native quickly made his mark on the Carolina franchise, debuting during the 2021-2022 campaign. He scored 17 goals as a rookie and followed that up with a 14 goal, 39-point sophomore season.
Last year was the real breakout one for Jarvis. Playing in 81 games, his offensive numbers rose considerably. He finished with 33 goals, 34 assists, and 67 points. The Canes rewarded him with an eight-year, $63.2 million contract in the offseason. At just 22 years old, he's already played in 244 NHL games, recording 68 goals, 89 assists, and 157 points.
In addition to activating Jarvis, the team also recalled goalie Yaniv Perets from their AHL affiliate and assigned defenseman Ty Smith to the AHL. Perets has a record of 1-2 in the AHL this season. This is the 24-year-old net minder's second call-up of the year. This move comes as the team continues dealing with injuries to their goaltending depth.
