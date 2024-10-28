Hurricanes Goalie Off to Blistering Start
The Carolina Hurricanes are in the midst of a three game winning streak. They've beaten some legitimate teams along the way as well, with victories over the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Seattle Kraken.
A huge reason the Hurricanes are 5-2 so far this season is due to their play in net. Veteran goalie Frederik Andersen has specifically been the catalyst for the Canes, as he's off to one of his best starts ever.
Andersen has started four games so far this season, collecting three wins already. He hasn't given up more than two goals in any of his starts, even in his lone loss on the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
In his three wins, he's been absolutely dominant. He stopped 25 of 26 shots against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 33 of 35 shots against the Oilers, and 18 of 19 against the Kraken. His performance has led to him posting a goals against average (GAA) of 1.48 and a save percentage of .941%.
What's even more impressive is how strong he is in high danger situations. According to NHL EDGE, the league's home for advanced statistics, Andersen is nearly unbeatable in the toughest of scoring chances. He has a high danger save percentage of .932%, putting him in the 98th percentile amongst all eligible goalies. In other words, just because you beat the defense in front of him, doesn't mean you will beat him.
For Andersen, this is partially in line with his career statistics. While he sports a career save percentage of .916% and a GAA of 2.55, the signs of a strong and consistent goaltender, he's reaching a new level this year. It won't be sustainable all season long, but this blistering start has the Hurricanes and Andersen off and running in a crowded race to the top of the Eastern Conference.
