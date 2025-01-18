Hurricanes Forward Approaching Superstar Status
Seth Jarvis led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Posting a two-goal effort, including the game-winner, it was the latest performance that displayed why the Hurricanes are so invested in the budding superstar.
It's just one season into his extension with the Hurricanes, but the 22-year-old forward is proving quickly that the new deal was not only worth it, but a huge discount. Jarvis broke out last year with the Canes, scoring 33 goals and finishing with 67 points. This season, he's on pace to exceed those numbers despite missing a handful of games due to injury. Through 39 games, he has 15 goals, 18 assists, and 33 points while averaging 19:16 of ice-time.
The Hurricanes inked Jarvis to an eight-year, $63.2 million deal this past summer in one of the most innovative contracts in the modern NHL. The deal contained a significant portion of deferred salary, which effectively reduced his salary cap hit over the course of the deal while still allowing him to receive the entirety of his owed salary.
One half season into the deal, and that annual salary cap hit of $7.42 million is a steal. Jarvis is one of the teams top offensive weapons, ranking second on the team in goals scored and third in total scoring.
Not only is he putting up the numbers on the scoresheet, he's a huge reason why the Hurricanes are able to control the pace of play in so many games. According to MoneyPuck, whenever Jarvis is on the ice, the team is controlling just over 60% of the shot attempts that take place. That's in large part due to his speed and puck-carrying abilities and his consistency utilizing his best features.
So far this season, the emergence of fellow forward Martin Necas has been the breakout story. But the way Jarvis has played game in and game out is paving the way for him to fully reach superstar status.
