Blackhawks Announce New Captain
The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping this upcoming season is a significant step forward for their organization. Superstar Connor Bedard is entering his second season with the team, and expectations are even greater entering year two. The team also brought in some talented veterans in the hope of the entire roster improving and possibly challenging for a playoff spot.
The Blackhawks also decided now was the time to officially establish the leadership group within the locker room. The team has been without a captain since Jonathan Toews retired following the 2022-2023 season. After a year without anyone wearing the "C" in Chicago, the team named veteran forward Nick Foligno the 35th captain in team history. In a team press release, general manager Kyle Davidson spoke about the impact Foligno's had on the organization.
“Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity," he said. "He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players, and we are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey.”
The Blackhawk's newly named captain is entering his second season with the team and 16th in the NHL. This will be the second franchise he is the captain of, as he previously served as the Columbus Blue Jackets' captain as well. Foligno shared how honored he was to be given this title.
“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” he said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”
Foligno has appeared in 1,155 NHL games with five different organizations. He's compiled 232 goals and 330 assists for 562 points over that span. Entering year 16 in the league, he's now tasked with leading Bedard and the Blackhawks into the next chapter of the team's rebuild.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!