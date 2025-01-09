Blackhawks Superstar Extends Career Best Scoring Streak
Connor Bedard is hitting a whole new level for the Chicago Blackhawks. The second-year superstar entered his sophomore campaign with sky-high expectations, and the first half of the year was a struggle for him and the entire lineup.
Bedard continues turning up his game for the Blackhawks, and under new head coach Anders Sorensen he's establishing a new career high scoring streak. His two-point outing led the team to an impressive victory over the Colorado Avalanche and extended his point scoring streak to eight games.
It's a career-best run he's on, and while the Blackhawks are opening the doors for a fire sale, it's not all doom and gloom in Chicago. Bedard's netted four goals and set up seven more in the past eight games, bringing his season totals 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 41 games.
One aspect of Bedard's game that stands out is where he's doing his goal scoring from. NHL EDGE data shows that he's producing most of his scoring chances and goals from the mid-range area. This zone is defined as "the area between 29-43 feet of the center of the goal and bound on both sides by an imaginary line drawn from the faceoff dot to 2 feet outside the goalpost." Through his first 41 games, Bedard falls in the 96th percentile of all NHL players in shots on goal from the mid-range area, and his seven goals scored in that zone rank him in the 92nd percentile of all NHL players.
Bedard's game is evolving in his second NHL season, and this current scoring streak is the latest installment of his game progressing. As the franchise slowly pushes back towards the postseason, he remains the Blackhawks' best player and the center of their rebuild. His scoring is showing signs of reaching an elite level soon, and it would be the best case scenario for both him and his team.
