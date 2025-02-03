Blackhawks Recall Top Prospect With Strange Twist
The Chicago Blackhawks recalled their top defensive prospect from the American Hockey League. The organization announced that the second-overall pick of the 2024 draft, Artyom Levshunov, has been recalled from the AHL and will join the NHL roster.
When the Blackhawks announced the call-up of Levshunov, it was assumed that he would make his NHL debut in the team's upcoming games. However, the team's General Manager Kyle Davidson clarified the exact reason for Levshunov's call-up, and it wasn't to make his NHL debut. Instead, the team is giving their top prospect the chance to practice with the NHL club while the AHL All-Star break is happening. Davidson spoke to the media regarding the decision, and The Athletic's Mark Lazerus shared his comments.
"We felt this would be a good oppotunity for Arty's development to come and get some NHL-level practice experience," he said. "While we don't expect him to see any game action during his recall, we're confident the experience will be a positive one for Arty as he continues on his development path."
While Levshunov is unlikely to get into any NHL games during this call-up, it's a great step in his development process as Davidson states. The 19-year-old puck-mover has appeared in 38 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL and has fared nicely as a first-year professional. He has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.
The hallmarks of Levshunov's game have already shown through at the AHL level. He's a slick, smart, and efficient puck-mover who excels in all three zones of the ice. It was an easy decision for the Blackhawks to take him second overall in this past draft after he posted 35 points in 38 games with Michigan State University in the NCAA. He's brought that high-IQ game to the AHL, and while his offensive production needs work, it's a great sign when the rest of his skillset is already translating to the professional game.
Now, Levshunov is setting himself up for another recall later in the season. If he impresses during this stint with the NHL squad, he will be in a great position to make his actual NHL debut the next time the Blackhawks bring him up from the AHL.
