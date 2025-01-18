Avalanche Goalie Prospect Voices NHL Aspirations
There's good news on the horizon for the Colorado Avalanche organization. Their top goaltending prospect, Russian net minder Ilya Nabokov, is aiming to make the leap from Europe to North America as soon as possible.
In a recent story from RG.org, the Avalanche goaltender is reportedly one of the top players in the KHL looking to sign their first NHL contract. Hockey writer Daria Tubolsteva reported that Nabokov refused to enter into contract extension negotiations with his KHL team, Metallurg Magnitogorsk, meaning he will be eligible to sign his entry-level contract with Colorado at the end of the KHL season.
With the strength of Magnitogorsk, Nabokov is set for a long final run in the KHL. He likely won't end his season in Russia until possible the end of May, meaning he won't be available to help the team until the start of the 2025-2026 campaign.
"Andrei Vasilevskiy, Sergei Bobrovsky, Igor Shesterkin — these are Russian goalies who have won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalies in the NHL regular season," he told RG.org. "And I want to join them."
For the Avs, this would be huge news and another positive development to their goaltending position. Colorado has completely remade their net minding tandem in the NHL by acquiring Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood. The duo has breathed new life into the team.
Now, the team appears set to bring their top prospect and possible future anchor in net over to North America and begin his NHL career. The 21-year-old is riding high in the KHL this season, following up on a eye-popping campaign last year. The 2024 second-round pick posted a .930 save percentage and a 2.15 goals against average in his draft year and was also named the MVP of the 2024 KHL Playoffs. This year he is once again a top goalie in the KHL, sporting a 2.19 GAA and .926 save percentage.
The scouting report on Nabokov is exciting. While not an overly tall goaltender like some of the elite in the NHL today, he's a solid 6'1 and has room to add muscle and strength, weighing in at around 185 pounds. What stands out about his game is his lower-body strength. He moves side-to-side with flawless execution and displays explosiveness while moving through the crease.
