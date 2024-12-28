Avalanche, Predators Swap Forwards
The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Juuso Parssinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Ondrej Pavel and a 2027 third-round pick.
Parssinen, 23, has scored two goals and five points in 15 games with Nashville this season. Four of those points came during a four-game point streak from Nov. 6-11. He's been in and out of the Predators' lineup since making his NHL debut in 2022, accounting for 16 goals and 42 points in 104 games.
A native of Hameenlinna, Finland, Parssinen has also spent significant time with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL and HC TPS of the Liiga, the top hockey leauge in his home country.
Pavel, 24, has appeared in just two NHL games, both coming with Colorado last season. The former undrafted free agnet played 77 games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, recording six goals and 12 points. He's also represented his home country of Czechia in multiple international tournaments, most notably the 2020 World Junior Championship.
This is the second trade between these two Central division rivals this season. Last month, the two swapped goalies with Scott Wedgewood going to Colorado and Justus Annunen going to Nashville.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!