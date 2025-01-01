Avalanche Center Named First Star of Month
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon won his first career Hart Trophy last season, and with the way he's playing, he could easily bring home a second one this season.
A little under halfway through the season, MacKinnon is scoring at nearly as high a rate as he was last season, and that is no small feat. The 29-year-old forward has 14 goals and 47 assists for 61 points through 38 games, leading the league in both assists and points. Sure, he's played more games than many other players, but it takes a special kind of talent to score at that rate, regardless.
October and November were good for MacKinnon, but he really took it up a notch starting in November. In just 13 games, he scored seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points, averaging nearly two points per game. He also led the league in even-strength assists (13) and even-strength points (18), so it's not as if he's only lighting it up on the power play.
After such a strong showing, it's only fitting that MacKinnon earned the honor of being the NHL's first star of the month for December. This marks the ninth time MacKinnon has been named one of the three stars of the month, with the most-recent time coming in March of 2024.
December was not only a great month for MacKinnon, but for Colorado as a whole. The Avalanche went 10-3-0 in the month, placing themselves right near the top of a crowded Central division.
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom were named the second and third stars of the month, respectively.
