Avalanche Winger Suffers Injury Setback
The Colorado Avalanche are a much better team when Valeri Nichushkin is in the lineup. Unfortunately for the Avs, keeping their star winger healthy and available has proved to be a challenge during the 2024-2025 campaign.
Recently, Nichushkin suffered a lower-body injury that has kept him out since December 31st. Originally, the injury was considered minor and the team classified him as "day-to-day." But after he left a team practice, head coach Jared Bednar provided a discouraging update. His injury was changing to being considered "week-to-week," and they have no clear timetable for his return. Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette shared the coach's latest update.
"Any time without Val is worrisome," he said. "Now we don't have a solid timeline on his return."
Bednar hit the nail on the head with his comments. When Nichushkin is in the lineup, the Avs are a dangerous contender. They have a record of 14-7 with him playing. In those 21 games, he's netted 11 goals and added six assists for 17 points.
Without him, however, the Avalanche fail to replace the punch, effort, and scoring ability that Nichushkin brings. They've gone a measly 14-12-1 in the other 27 games this season. Nichushkin is a difference maker for the Colorado lineup, and it's becoming clear how critical he is to their winning.
Through 48 games, the Avalanche are holding onto the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. With a record of 28-19-1, they have 57 points and a six point lead over the second wild card team, the Calgary Flames. With a slight cushion, the Avs cannot afford to play the way they have been without Nichushkin. It seems now they will get that chance, as the team is not expecting to have their top winger back in the lineup any time soon.
