Blue Jackets Bring Franchise Legend Back in New Role
The Columbus Blue Jackets cemented the legacy of Rick Nash in March of 2022, when they raised his number 61 to the rafters of Nationwide Arena. The franchise legend was the face of the team from the moment they selected him first overall in the 2002 NHL Draft. He was their captain, locker room leader, and the organization's all-time leading scorer.
It seems the Blue Jackets and Nash aren't quite done with one another. In a series of hirings announced by team general manager Don Waddell, Nash was named the club's new director of hockey operations. The job is a promotion from his last position, as he was the director of player personnel since 2021. In his new role, he'll be the one in charge of player development throughout the organization.
“Rick Nash is an extremely bright guy who has become an important part of our hockey operations leadership group,” said Waddell. “He is very passionate about the Columbus Blue Jackets and this community and has been a great resource for me since I arrived here in late-May. Rick made a significant impact on this organization as a player and will continue to do so in his role as director of hockey operations.”
In addition to the hiring of Nash, the Blue Jackets also announced several more staff members are joining the executive side of the team. Zach Abdou was named the senior manager of hockey operations and Basil McRae is the new director of pro scouting.
As a player, Nash accumulated 1,060 games of NHL action. He netted 437 goals, added 368 assists, and finished with 805 points. His 547 points with the Blue Jackets still serve as the most by a player in franchise history. Now he, moves on to impacting the team off the ice and is hoping to have the same type of impact he did on the ice.
