Blue Jackets, Jets Defensemen Staking Claim in Norris Trophy Race
The Norris Trophy race in 2024-2025 currently belongs to Colorado Avalanche star defender Cale Makar. Arguably the most offensively gifted defensemen to enter the NHL in decades, Makar is pacing all defensemen in scoring this season with 36 points in 30 games.
While the Avalanche defender has the upper hand, the race for the league's top defenseman is still wide open. Let's take a look at three candidates who are close to unseating Makar as the Norris Trophy favorite.
Honorable Mention - Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Last year's Norris Trophy winner is having another stunningly good campaign. The Canucks' captain trails only Makar for the scoring lead among all NHL defensemen, with seven goals and 32 points in 30 games. Hughes deserves consideration, but the NHL hasn't had the same defenseman repeat since Detroit Red Wings legend Niklas Lidstrom won it three straight times between 2006-2008. Hughes is excellent, but the NHL will likely look elsewhere for the 2025 Norris Trophy winner.
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Werenski is having a career-defining campaign for the Blue Jackets. With the team needing an offensive leader, he's stepped up admirably to lead Columbus in scoring so far this season. He has nine goals and 20 assists in 28 games, putting him third on the defensive scoring list.
But Werenski has also locked in in his own end. Averaging a league-leading 26:06 minutes of ice-time per game, the Jackets are throwing him out there nearly every other shift. That means he's playing 5-on-5, power play, penalty kill, and everything in between. He's been excellent and the fact that he's doing it on such a middling Columbus team should earn him serious consideration for the Norris Trophy this season.
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
A key part of the Jets' fantastic start was Josh Morrissey, and as the team has faltered their top defender hasn't. Morrissey is crushing it this season, with three goals and 27 points in 30 games. He's recorded at least one point in six of his last seven games.
The Jets are highly dependent on Morrissey in all situations. He has the highest average number of shifts per game, with roughly 27 shifts each game this year. He's not a penalty killing specialist, which could hurt his stock, but no one in the Norris Trophy race is a stay-at-home defender. If he keeps producing like this and the Jets finish near the top of the Central Division again, Morrissey could be a finalist for the award.
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
The new captain of the Lightning is having a fantastic start to his tenure. He has four goals and 25 points in 26 games while averaging 23:21 minutes of ice-time for the Atlantic Division contenders.
Of all the players on this list, Hedman brings the best defensive skillset. He averages nearly two minutes of penalty killing ice-time per game, meaning he's often the first player and defender sent over the boards in those situations. It makes sense. He's huge, outmuscles opposing forwards to keep the crease clear, has an extended reach to disrupt passes and block shots, and has incredible instincts that help him anticipate plays. All in all, Hedman is having a very Norris Trophy-worthy season.
