Stars Sign Middle-Six Forward to Contract Extension
The Dallas Stars announced they are keeping one of their middle six forwards around for a few more years. The organization and center Sam Steel agreed to a new, two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027-2028 campaign.
The pending unrestricted free agent will make an average annual salary of $2.1 million for the Stars over the duration of his new contract. Stars General Manager Jim Nill shared his excitement to extend Steel with the announcement of the deal.
"We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years,” he said. “His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins.”
Steel has worked his way into a dependable role with Dallas and earned this new deal because of it. The 27-year-old has four goals and 13 assists for 17 points through 53 games this season. He's on pace to meet or surpass the 10-goal, 28-point campaign he produced in 2022-2023. He's totaled 47 goals and 134 points in 391 career NHL games.
In his second season with the Stars, he's made his living mostly on the defensive side of the puck. According to the team's statistics for the season, he's logged the most shorthanded ice time among forwards and averages 1:54 minutes of shorthanded ice time per game.
Steel is also a former first-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks. While he hasn't quite lived up to the offensive hype that comes with being the 30th overall selection, he's become one of the best two-way forwards in the league and has landed a perfect role with the Stars.
