Details Emerge on Ducks and Blues Trade
The Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues came together for a major trade when the Ducks sent veteran defender Cam Fowler to the Blues. After reports of the deal first broke, we now have the trade details as the teams made the official transaction announcement.
The Ducks sent Fowler and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to the Blues for defensive prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a 2027 second-round pick. Anaheim will also retain a 38% of Fowler's remaining salary.
Following the trade, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek praised the former alternate captain. In a statement released with the trade announcement, Verbeek applauded his contributions to the Ducks on and off the ice.
"This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization,” Verbeek said. “He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have and will continue to leave a positive impact on our fans and community."
Fowler played in 991 NHL games with the Ducks after the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft. He was one of the team's most productive and dependable blue liners over the last decade. Over that span, he recorded 96 goals and added 361 assists for 457 points.
Going back to Anaheim is 22-year-old defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka. Undrafted after playing in the QMJHL as an amateur, he joined the Blues organization in the summer of 2023 when he signed an entry-level contract. He's yet to play an NHL game.
