Details Emerge on Avalanche Deal With Logan O'Connor
The Colorado Avalanche made a bold but important move by signing forward Logan O'Connor to a six-year contract extension. The 28-year-old forward has become a staple in the team's middle six and a crucial locker room presence. The reward for that is that he will be with the team through the the 2030-2031 season.
When the news first broke of the Avalanche and O'Connor finalizing a new deal, the details were scarce. But now the financial details of the contract are known. According to Frank Seravalli of The Fourth Period, the deal is for six years and worth a total of $15 million, bringing the average annual value of the contract to $2.5 million.
An interesting note about the contract is that the money involved is all salary and does not include any signing bonuses. The contract also includes a limited six-team no trade clause (NTC), which changes to four teams during the final year of the deal.
O'Connor has spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Avalanche. He joined the club during the 2018-2019 season, playing in five games. He slowly built up more playing time with the big club before playing a full season of 81 games during the 2021-2022 season.
In the years since, he's become a fixture on the team's bottom two forward lines and been a consistent producer. He's recorded at least 24 points in each of the last three seasons. Last year was a career-best scoring year for him, as he recorded 13 goals and finished with 25 points.
With this new contract, O'Connor is locked in for the long haul. The Avalanche will continue to rely on him to bolster their depth as they pursue a Stanley Cup title with one of the most talented cores in the NHL.
