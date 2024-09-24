Details Emerge on Avalanche Deal With Logan O'Connor

#GoAvsGo Logan O'Connor contract extension:

6 years x $2.5 million = $15 million



2025-26: $3m

2026-27: $2.25m

2027-28: $3m

2028-29: $2.75m

2029-30: $2.20m

2030-31: $1.8m



All salary, no signing bonus.

Limited 6-team NTC, changes to 4 teams for 2030-31.

UFA at age 34.