Red Wings Latest Team Linked to Sabres Center
Could the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres be working on a blockbuster deal ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline? It seems the Red Wings are the latest team to enter the sweepstakes for one of the most speculated on players in the NHL this season.
The Red Wings are reportedly keeping tabs on Sabres center Dylan Cozens, who has been subject of multiple trade rumors and consistent chatter about his potential move. NHL insider and host of 32 Thoughts Elliotte Friedman shared on a recent episode of his podcast that the two teams have been scouting each other recently and the subject of their conversations is the 23-year-old center.
"Finally information kind of squeezed through," he said. "But finally it got coughed up to me that they believed the Red Wings were looking at Cozens."
It makes sense for the Red Wings to be in the market for another center, especially a right-shot one like Cozens. The team has been playing much better since the hiring of new head coach Todd McLellan, but still lack that dynamic one-two punch at center. The addition of the Sabres center man could fill that gap and give them a real shot to contend for a playoff spot.
"We'll where this all goes," he said. But that's the guy I do believe the Red Wings are looking at pretty hard.
Cozens continues to be a hot commodity on the trade market. A former 30-goal scorer, he's had an up-and-down season in Buffalo. Through 42 games, he has nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. Signed through the 2027-2028 season at a reasonable $7 million against the salary cap, his contract, history of scoring, and age make him the perfect trade candidate for an organization looking for a new top-six forward.
The Red Wings are hoping they can continue this hot stretch they've been on. Still in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, they are only four points back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Adding another scorer like Cozens could put them over the top and help end their playoff drought.
