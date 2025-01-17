Red Wings Send Message With Win Over Panthers
The Detroit Red Wings began one of their most important stretches of the season with a huge victory over the Florida Panthers. Starting a four-game road trip where they play three playoff teams, it's a chance to continue climbing the standings in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
With a 5-2 victory over the Panthers, the Red Wings sent a clear message. After starting the season so poorly, the team is now firmly in the wild card picture and becoming a threat to the Atlantic Division.
There's no doubting how much of an impact their new head coach has made. Since the team hired Todd McLellan, they've gone on an 8-2-0 run. He's revived a stale lineup and turned them into a team with a fighting chance.
The Wings' power play continued their incredible run against the Panthers. They've recorded at least one goal on the man advantage in nine of 10 games since McLellan was hired, and kept their hot stretch going against Florida.
The team converted on three of four chances in their latest victory, with veteran winger Patrick Kane notching two points on the man advantage. Kane continues to be an absolute terror on the power play and increased his point totals to 13 in the 10 games since McLellan's hiring.
The Wings are also getting a huge effort from their captain Dylan Larkin. The 28-year-old center is seeking to end the team's playoff drought, and his production on the ice is only helping that cause. Through 44 games, he has 20 goals, 21 assists, and 41 points. His career high is 79 points, recorded during the 2022-2023 campaign, and the way he's playing currently suggests a new career high is imminent.
The question remains whether or not this streak is sustainable for Detroit. Their resurgence is giving them a chance, but in order to capitalize on it they'll need to stay consistent throughout the second half of the season.
