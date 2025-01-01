Oilers Superstars Extend Matching Scoring Streaks
The Edmonton Oilers are starting 2025 on the right foot. The team dismantled the Utah Hockey Club in their final game of the 2024 calendar year, and their top players managed to extend their scoring streaks to 12 games.
Oilers' captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both recorded points against Utah. Their performances extended their matching scoring streaks to 12 games. With a pair of assists, McDavid increased his output to 23 points over the past 12 contests. On the year, he's up to 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points in 39 games.
Draisaitl registered a goal in the matchup, giving him 24 points in the last 12. He's just in front of McDavid in season totals as well, with 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points in 37 games.
The fantastic output from the dynamic duo is catapulting the Oilers to the top of the Pacific Division and firmly into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. The team's head coach, Kris Knoblauch, didn't hold back when asked about how important their performance has been to the team.
"You look at our record and where we are in the standings, and two big, big reasons are Connor and Leon," he said. "How well they’ve played at both ends of the rink and then also producing offensively every single night."
The point streaks are also catapulting both players to the top of the NHL scoring leaderboard. Last year's Art Ross Trophy race was an epic one, with the Nikita Kucherov edging Nathan MacKinnon by just four points at the end of the year. This season's shaping up to be just as epic and down to the wire, as MacKinnon currently leads the pack. McDavid and Draisaitl are right on his toes, however, and there's no doubting this back and forth will continue the rest of the season while the Oilers continue hunting for a division title.
