Oilers Forward Undergoes Another Surgery, Return in Question
The Edmonton Oilers are yet to see Evander Kane take the ice in the 2024-25 season, but his return has been pushed back thanks to a new surgery. According to a release from the Oilers, Kane underwent a knee surgery that was unrelated to a previous abdominal surgery he had during the offseason.
The Oilers state that while the surgeries are unrelated, Kane’s rehabilitation on his knee surgery will pause his progress from the abdominal surgery. Rehab on the knee procedure will take between one to two months.
Once Kane fully recovers from his knee surgery in four to eight weeks, it is unclear when he will return to full health.
Kane hasn’t hit NHL ice since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. That series went a full seven games with the Oilers losing to the Panthers in late June.
The Oilers have gotten along just fine without Kane in the lineup, holding a 25-13-3 record and second in the Pacific Division. Kane is coming off of a season that saw him record 44 points (24G-20A) in 77 total games played.
Over his 15-year NHL career, Kane has played in 930 regular season games with 326 goals and 291 assists for 617 total points.
The 2024-25 season was supposed to be Kane’s fourth in Edmonton with two years remaining on his contract. Kane’s deal expires following the 2025-26 season and he will be 34 years old at the time of expiration.
It's not clear when Kane will be able to return to action, but he's already missed half of the 2024-25 season with at least another month to two months on the shelf.
