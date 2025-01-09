Oilers Have Multiple Options to Improve Defense
The Edmonton Oilers are finding their stride in the second half of the season, and a big part of that improvement is their defensive play. Currently a top-10 team in goals allowed, they've showed an overall greater committment to the defensive side of the game.
Still, the Oilers have made it clear that they want to add to their blue line in advance of another Stanley Cup run. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun recently spoke about the state of the Oilers' Trade Deadline pursuits on TSN's Early Trading, and named Montreal Canadiens defender David Savard as a possible candidate. The comment reignited Edmonton's place in the rumor mill, so let's dive into more possible trade candidates the Oilers are likely keeping tabs on leading up to the deadline.
David Savard
A former Stanley Cup winner, David Savard would be the ideal addition for the Oilers. He's right-handed, tough as nails, and can make strong outlet passes to contribute to the team's rush attack. He could come in and assume the right side of the second-pairing and give this team their best blue line in the Connor McDavid era.
Marcus Pettersson
The Oilers have been tied to the Pittsburgh Penguins' pending free agent defender all season, along with a few other contenders in the Western Conference. They'd love to have Marcus Pettersson, and the biggest hold up in acquiring him is whether or not the Penguins decide to sell.
Pettersson's game will demand more attention leading up to the deadline. He's an excellent one-on-one defender, active with his stick, and can move the puck on the breakout. He does all of the little things that feed into starting a rush attack, something the Oilers are keying in on.
Ryan Lindgren
Another pending free agent is New York Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren. The Rangers seemingly have no plans to extend the 26-year-old, despite him being a consistent partner for their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, Adam Fox.
Lindgren is rugged, plays bully ball in front of the net, and brings a consistent edge on defense. He'd add another strong presence on their penalty kill and would give opposing forwards a rough time. He's left-handed and better suited on the left side, but his defensive accumen could be too much to pass up for the Oilers.
William Borgen
Another righty and another Rangers defender that the Oilers might target is Will Borgen. Acquired in the trade for Kaapo Kakko, he's unlikely to stay with New York past the deadline. He can play on the bottom or second pairing and give the Oilers an upgrade, as well as giving the team another bonafide penalty killer. If the team misses on Savard, Borgen is an excellent back-up option.
Alec Martinez
A fail safe option and another defender with champion experience is Alec Martinez of the Chicago Blackhawks. Injuries have limited his first season in Chi-town, but he's a versatile blue liner who can play on either side and give you a range of skill. At 34, his best years are behind him but he can still give a contending team meaningful minutes down the stretch.
