Five Rookies Taking AHL By Storm
The American Hockey League season is officially underway, and it's set to be an exciting year. One of the main reasons why is the huge rookie class making their debuts this season. Around the league, there are incredibly talented players with real NHL futures already making an impact. Let's take a look at five rookies who are taking the AHL by storm.
Filip Mesar - Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens have many highly-touted, young players in their organization, and Filip Mesar has been lost in the shuffle since being a first round pick in 2022. But this year with the Laval Rockets, he's firing on all cylinders. He has one goal, three assists, and four points in just two games. This comes after he impressed during the preseason with Montreal. The team definitely wants him to play massive minutes in the AHL, he could play his way into a call-up soone than expected.
Sergei Murashov - Pittsburgh Penguins
After impressing overseas in Russia, Murashov made the jump to North America eager to prove his game is NHL-ready. He got off to an excellent beginning, stealing the show in his AHL debut. He stopped 27 of 28 shots against the Springfield Thunderbirds. With the organization's top goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist currently with the NHL club, Murashov could get an extended run to keep showing his potential.
Elias Salomonsson - Winnipeg Jets
Here's another player who gets overlooked due to the depth of prospects in front of him. Salomonsson was a second round pick of the Jets in 2022 and has been impressing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), and it's taken just a handful of games to do the same in the AHL. He has three points in his first two games, but it's his skating that looks so superior. He's got the attention of his organization, and now he's got to sustain it.
Denton Mateychuk - Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are utilizing a patient approach with defenseman Denton Mateychuk, and it looks to be paying off. The 12th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft played out his junior career before joining the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. He has two points in his first two games this season, a continuation of his impressive debut with the team during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. He's a minutes-eater and power play specialist who will hopefully be a top-four defender soon in Columbus.
Filip Bystedt - San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have the richest of prospect wealths in the NHL, and Bystedt is a promising part of that group. A first-rounder in 2022 as well, he's recorded one goal and three points so far this season. He's a large and powerful center who appears larger than his 6'2 frame, while also possessing a fluid skating stride. San Jose has a logjam of young centers in their NHL lineup, leaving Bystedt with a golden chance to shine in the AHL with the San Jose Barracudas.
