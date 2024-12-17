Panthers Edge Oilers in Stanley Cup Finals Rematch
The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers reminded everyone why they were the final two teams remaining in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the two clubs' first meeting since their epic Stanley Cup Finals series, they came together for an absolutely chaotic and epic matchup.
The Panthers edged the Oilers in their regular season game, beating Edmonton by a score of 6-5. It was a back and forth affair all game long. Going into the third period, the Oilers held a one goal lead, but the defending champions controlled the final frame for a majority of the 20 minute period.
Panthers' winger Carter Verhaege was the hero of this contest. With around seven minutes left in the third, he took a pass in the center of the offensive zone and wired a shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. Verhaege's 10th goal of the season proved to be the game-winner for the Panthers.
The Oilers came up short, but there was plenty to like about their game. Star center Leon Draisaitl recorded his sixth straight multipoint game with a goal and assist and captain Connor McDavid recorded three assists as well. Winger Kasperi Kapanen, a waiver claim a few weeks ago, recorded his second goal in three games for the team. Better yet, it came at a perfect time, as it tied the game at 5-5 in the third period.
The game also saw both teams gutting it out like it was a Stanley Cup Finals game. Oilers winger Zach Hyman took a blistering shot from Evan Bouchard directly to the face in the second period and it looked painful. It could have been much worse for the veteran winger, but he was thankfully able to receive medical attention and returned to the game at the start of the third period with a full face mask on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!