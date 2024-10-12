Panthers Reveal Encouraging Timeline for Captain’s Injury
The Florida Panthers certainly avoided disaster with an injury to their captain Aleksander Barkov. A brutal-looking situation forced Barkov off the ice early against the Ottawa Senators, unable to put any weight on one leg.
At first, Barkov’s injury looked serious, but the Panthers are hopeful he’ll be back relatively quickly. According to Panthers’ head coach Paul Maurice, Barkov should only miss 2-3 weeks.
While chasing down a loose puck in front of the Panthers’ empty net, Barkov got tied up with Senators forward Tim Stutzle. The two went crashing into the boards behind the net, but Barkov took the worst of the collision.
The Panthers needed a couple of days to evaluate Barkov’s injury, but results have come back mostly positive.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated that imaging showed there was no fracture. The injury is enough to keep Barkov off the ice for a while, but not as long as initially feared.
The Panthers are hopeful Barkov can return to the ice in time for the NHL’s Global Series in his native Finland. The real hope is that he’s able to get a few games in before the Panthers depart for Europe.
The NHL’s Global Series is set to take place on November 1 and 2 with a pair of games between the Panthers and Dallas Stars.
Barkov, being a native of Tempere, Finland, is expected to be the center of attention while the Panthers travel overseas.
