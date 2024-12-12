Grand Jury Indicts Alleged Driver in Johnny Gaudreau's Death
The alleged driver of the car that killed former Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew has been indicted by a grand jury. A few months ago, the tragedy occurred after the accused, Sean Higgins, allegedly struck the brothers while intoxicated.
According to the indictment, obtained by NBC Philadelphia, Higgins has been indicted on multiple charges. The charges include second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, first-degree aggravated manslaughter, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
On August 29, 2024, the Gaudreau brothers were bicycling in their family's hometown in New Jersey. While traveling on County Route 551, Higgins allegedly attempted to pass several cars and struck Johnny and Matthew in the process.
Police responded to the crash and then spoke with Higgins. According to investigators at the scene, Higgins had a smell of alcohol and a blood-alcohol level of .087. That would be above the legal limit of .08.
Since his arrest, Higgins has been housed in the Salem County Correctional Facility. At his last court hearing in November, the judge ruled that Higgins should remain in jail until the trial begins, citing him as a possible flight risk.
The loss of the Gaudreau brothers is still affecting the entire NHL community. The Blue Jackets and Johnny's other team, the Calgary Flames, celebrated the Gaudreau brothers during their first meetings of the season. It was a touching tribute and another reminder of how beloved the Gaudreau boys are.
Johnny was originally a fourth-round selection of the Flames. He made his NHL debut with the team after a standout NCAA career. Over the course of his NHL career, Johnny skated in 763 games and scored 243 goals, added 500 assists, and finished with 743 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!