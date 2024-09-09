Hockey Hall of Fame Appoints New Board Chair
The Hockey Hall of Fame has been under the leadership of Lanny McDonald for the last decade. Serving in the role of board chair, McDonald has been the face of the organization while the HOF has inducted NHL legends like Willie O'Ree, Paul Kariya, and Dominik Hasek into it's illustrious ranks.
With McDonald's 10-year term as board chair coming to an end, the HOF has tabbed a new chair slated to take over in 2025. HOF member and long-time Selection Committee member Mike Gartner will succeed McDonald in the role. The organization released an announcement on the decision, including a quote from McDonald on the changing of the guard.
“I am thrilled to pass the torch to Mike whose stature as an Honoured Member will bring continuity and strong leadership during this transitional period for the Hockey Hall of Fame,” he said. “His experience and perspective in the business of hockey and longtime service on the Selection Committee will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”
Gartner is no stranger to the Hockey Hall of Fame and the NHL community. He played in 19 seasons of the NHL, racking up 708 goals and 1,335 points. He also served as the NHLPA's President for his final three seasons in the league between 1996 and 1998. Following his playing career, he held multiple positions in the NHLPA, the NHL's Board of Directors, and the HOF's Selection Committee. He expressed his excitement with his new appointment and thanked McDonald for his leadership along the way.
“Lanny has been an incredible leader for everyone involved with the Hockey Hall of Fame over the past ten years,” he said. “I look forward to continuing his excellent work carrying out the Hall's mission of both honouring individuals who have brought special distinction to the game while preserving and telling the story of hockey’s rich history."
