Hot Start Officially Over for Utah Hockey Club
The Utah Hockey Club began their inaugural season in the NHL in impressive fashion. They rattled off three straight wins and made headlines with their young forward Dylan Guenther scoring five goals in the first few games. It was a start that had Utah and the NHL universe ecstatic.
Now, the Utah Hockey Club have returned to earth after a sizzling start. They've now lost four of their last five games, going from undefeated to 4-4-2 through their first 10 games.
Injuries have been crushing for Utah, as their defense has been decimated over the first few weeks. A huge part of the team's offseason strategy was improving their blue line, headlined by the acquisitions of Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, and Ian Cole. The trio brought championship experience and much needed depth for a defensively needy organization.
But then Marino and defender Sean Durzi sustained long-term injuries. Both underwent surgery and aren't expected to return until after the new year. That has forced players Cole and 24-year-old puck mover Michael Kesselring into greater roles and more ice-time, but neither player is ideally suited for the increase in playing time. It's also forced them to recall top prospect Mavorik Lamoureaux, who the organization is very high on, but didn't want to thrust into a top-four role out of necessity.
Offensively, the biggest issues for Utah so far are inconsistency. Guenther is the best example of this. He rattled off five goals in the first three games and then went radio silent. He was held scoreless for six games straight before snapping his skid against the San Jose Sharks. For a player making as much money as Guenther does, he can't go over a week without scoring or registering a point unless the team is attempting to miss the postseason.
Goaltending is also becoming a bigger concern for the team as well. Connor Ingram has assumed the starting role early on with little success. He's been in net for all four of the team's victories, but he's posted some disappointing numbers. He has a goals against average of 3.87 and a .868 save percentage. His tandem partner, Karel Vejmelka, is winless over his three appearances and not faring any better statistically.
Put it all together, and Utah's hot start is officially over. With the team coming back down to earth, they have the chance to settle in and rebound from this poor stretch. It's what playoff teams do, which Utah is desperately striving to become this season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!