Injury Roundup: Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Wild Get Mixed News
Injuries are a constant in the NHL, and as the season drags on teams like the Detroit Red Wings, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Minnesota Wild are dealing with that first hand. Each team is dealing with a mixed bag of health statuses and new injuries to navigate.
Detroit Red Wings
Head coach Derek Lalonde announced that veteran starter Cam Talbot reaggravated a previous lower-body injury and won't be available in the Red Wings next game. It's a tough development for Talbot, who has been a steady presence amongst an instable position in Detroit. Team reporter Helene St. James shared the update from the team's morning skate.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Anthony Stolarz left a recent contest after just one period of action, and the Maple Leafs' season hopes were suddenly hanging by a thread. Thankfully for Stolarz and Toronto, the red-hot goaltender is not expected out long-term. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Stolarz is listed as day-to-day.
Stolarz has assumed the number one role in Toronto in his first year with the Leafs. He's 9-5-2 with a 2.15 goals against average and .927 save percentage.
Minnesota Wild
Team reporter Michael Russo shared some good and bad injury news for the Wild. Reliably defenseman Jake Middleton was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) with an upper-body injury. Russo anticipates the 28-year-old blue liner will have surgery as well. It's a tough break for Middleton, who had 13 points in 29 games before the injury. It was the best offensive start to a season in his career.
A positive note is that veteran forward Mats Zuccarello, who has also been on the LTIR, is nearing a return. Getting Zuccarello back will be a huge boost to their top-six forward group.
