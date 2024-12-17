Joseph Brothers Take Epic Holiday Photos for Blues
The NHL is a family league, just ask the St. Louis Blues. The team reunited Pierre-Olivier and Mathieu Joseph in St. Louis this season, marking the first time the Joseph boys have played on the same team in the NHL.
While the Blues are busy trying to make a run in the Central Division, the organization is also gearing up for the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks. It's a chance for two up-and-coming franchises to show where they're at in the rebuilding process.
In the buildup to the yearly holiday spectacle, the Blues organized an epic photo shoot starring the team's pair of siblings. Picking up on the viral trend of retro family portraits, P.O. and Mathieu took a stab at taking some new iconic pictures that maybe their parents will frame up on the mantle. The NHL shared clips of their session, and it's hilarious to see how much fun the two brothers are having during the photos.
In their first season together, both Joseph brothers are looking for a bit more on the ice. P.O. has played in 23 games, but he's struggling to keep hold of his spot in the lineup. His last game, he skated in just 7:52 minutes of ice-time over 16 shifts. Through 23 games, he has zero goals, two assists, and two points on 22 shots on goal. It seems to be another tough situation for the former first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes.
Meanwhile Mathieu is also struggling to find his fit with the Blues after arriving via trade this past offseason. Last season with the Ottawa Senators was the best offensive season of his career. He netted 11 goals and added 24 assists for 35 points in 72 games. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, he played four seasons in Tampa before being traded to Ottawa.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!