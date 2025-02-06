Kings Defender Eying Role on Team Canada
Could Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings be suiting up for Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off? Team Canada is currently down a defender following the injury to Alex Pietrangelo and his withdrawal from the tournament. There are multiple options available for Canada to replace Pietrangelo, but Doughty has made his interest in representing his country well known.
Recently, the Kings' defender returned to the lineup following a fractured ankle sustained during the preseason. He's been a dose of positivity for the Los Angeles lineup, but he's also eyeing the chance to play for Canada and has been in contact with the team's player relations adviser, Ryan Getzlaf. Doughty spoke about his talks with Getzlaf and his desire to play in the upcoming tournament. When asked by NHL.com about his interest level in the 4 Nations Face-Off, he didn't hold back in sharing his desire.
"Very. Very, very, very (interested)," he said. "I want to be there."
So far, Doughty looks like he could be a big help for Canada. The 35-year-old blue liner has played in three games in 2024-2025, collecting one point. While he settles into the offensive flow of the game once again, what's already returned is his ability to log minutes. He's played 23:51, 27:43, and 24:16 minutes of ice-time in his games played. That endurance and skating ability will be huge at the 4 Nations, which is likely why Canada is monitoring Doughty closely before making a final decision on Pietrangelo's injury replacement.
"Getzlaf basically just asked if I thought I'd be ready to play at that type of level," he said. "There's guys that they're looking at. They're going to watch me to see how my game is, so hopefully I play well enough."
With Doughty back in the lineup, the Kings are focusing on their 2025 postseason pursuit. Having their number one defender leading the way is a huge addition and should only help their chances. Before that happens though, Doughty could be donning a sweater for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
