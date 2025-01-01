Kings, Devils Rekindle Stanley Cup Finals Rivalry
Back in 2012, the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings went toe-to-toe in the Stanley Cup Finals. It ended with the Kings hoisting the Cup for the first time as an organization after winning the series in six games.
Over a decade later, the Kings have maintained their dominance over the Devils. The former combatants have met 120 times in the regular season, and the Kings have won over half of them. The teams will get the chance to renew their rivalry as they open the 2025 NHL calendar.
Both teams enter the new year with Stanley Cup ambitions again. The Devils have made a resurgence this season after some crucial offseason upgrades. Their new head coach, Sheldon Keefe, has been a breath of fresh air for the team. He's re-emphasized defense and structure and it's paying off dividends for the team.
Keefe's also brought a belief in his top players that mirrors his approach from when he coached the Toronto Maple Leafs. The result is Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nice Hischier are all playing more minutes across every situation and they are on pace to record career-high offensive numbers.
They also have a legitimate Vezina Trophy candidate in new goalie Jacob Markstrom. He boasts the second best goals against average in the NHL this year, rocking a 2.15 GAA. Combine that with a 19-7-2 record and teh Devils being near the top of their division, and he's in the mix for the league's top goalie this season.
The Kings meanwhile are one of the most overlooked teams in the Western Conference. They have a 21-10-5 record and are tied with ther Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division.
Leading the way for the Kings is their future Hall of Fame captain Anze Kopitar. The two-time Stanley Cup winner is on a torrid pace in his age-37 season. He has 12 goals and 27 assists through 36 points and could put up his first point-per-game season since the 2017-2018 campaign.
He's joined by four other forwards who have 10+ goals already. Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe, Warren Foegele, and Kevin Fiala are providing critical secondary scoring. Center Quinton Byfield is improving as the season progresses as well, and he's posted eight points in his last seven games to raise his season totals to 19 points in 36 games.
The two teams are set for battle, and their Stanley Cup Finals rivalry should rekindle. With both squads vying for critical points in their division, it should be a spirited affair as the NHL begins their 2025 schedule.
