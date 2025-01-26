Mental Errors Costing Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are making a legitimate run at a playoff appearance in 2025. It's a surprising development for the young squad, filled with players in the beginning stages of their careers. Their impressive run has them within two points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
As the Canadiens try to accomplish the unexpected, there is one issue that persists. As defenseman Alexandre Carrier pointed out following their 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, the team continues to make simple mistakes that are costing them. As he puts it, they need to eliminate the "mental errors."
"It would be a lot easier if we didn’t fall behind 2-0 in the first period,” he said. “We had energy at the start, they came out strong. It’s just mental errors that we have to eliminate from our game."
It's a veteran analysis from Carrier, who has been in the NHL for eight years with the Canadiens and Nashville Predators beforehand. The Habs acquired him earlier this season to help stabilize the blue line, and he's been excellent since arriving. In 18 games, he has one goal, nine assists, and 10 points while skating over 20 minuntes per game. He knows a thing or two about what mental errors and lapses look like on the ice.
It was evident in their game against the Devils what he meant. On their first goal allowed, a breakdown in defensive coverage leads directly to New Jersey scoring. It begins when the Devils enter the offensive zone and Canadiens forward Josh Anderson drops below the goal line to pursue the puck. The defensive shape immediately breaks down, and while the Devils cycle the puck and keep possession, the Habs are unable to regain their form. It leaves the middle of the ice wide open and the Devils capitalize on it to set up their 1-0 lead.
Those same errors ended up costing the Habs their game in overtime. They had possession of the puck in the offensive zone, but defenseman Mike Matheson misplayed a pass from Patrik Laine and couldn't recover. This allowed Devils winger Timo Meier to feed Jack Hughes for a breakaway, and he netted the game-winner.
These types of mistakes are common for a team as young as Montreal, but it needs corrected. Especially as this team tries to make a playoff appearance and signify the next step of their organizational rebuild, they must find a way to end these mental errors and costing themselves vital points in the standings.
