Wild Extend Emerging Goalie
The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year, $4.4 million extension ($2.2 million AAV) that keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season, the team announced Monday.
Wallstedt, 21, made his NHL debut last season, albeit in just three games. The 21-year-old Swede posted a 2-1 record with a .897 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average on the season. He earned his first career win and shutout with a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on April 7.
Most of Wallstedt's playing time last season came with the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's AHL affiliate. In 45 AHL games, he posted a 22-19-4 record along with a .910 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average. He also helped Iowa reach the Calder Cup Playoffs in the 2022-23 season.
Internationally, Wallstedt has represented Sweden at several tournaments over the past few years. Most recently at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, he posted an outstanding .947 save percentage and a 0.67 goals against average as Sweden won all three games he played. He also won gold at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship.
Wallstedt, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, hasn't played much for Minnesota yet, but he's a big part of the team's future. Marc-Andre Fleury has already confirmed that this season will be his last, and Filip Gustavsson took a noticeable step last season after a strong first season with the Wild in 2022-23. Assuming Gustavsson bounces back, he and Wallstedt will likely form the Wild's goalie tandem for the next several years.
Minnesota opens the regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
