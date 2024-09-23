Wild Get Update on Matt Boldy Injury
Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy suffered a lower-body injury and is out week-to-week, the team announced Monday.
Boldy, the No. 12 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been one of Minnesota's top forwards since making his NHL debut in 2022. The 23-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career, as he scored 29 goals and 40 assists for 69 points in 75 games, second on the team behind star forward Kirill Kaprizov. He also boasts strong possession metrics and shooting instincts, making him a must-watch player in Minnesota.
Unfortunately, Boldy's strong performance went somewhat under the radar as the Wild finished well outside the playoff picture. Minnesota dealt with injuries throughout the season, as captain Jared Spurgeon played just 16 games and Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and others missed extended time too.
Hopefully for Minnesota's sake, Boldy's injury isn't a sign of things to come. If the Wild don't have the young forward for an extended period, it will be tough to make noise considering the current state of the roster. Thankfully, it shouldn't be too long until he returns.
Boldy is entering the second season of a seven-year, $49 million deal ($7 million AAV) that he signed in January of 2023. His $7 million cap hit is the third-highest on the team behind Kaprizov at $9 million and Spurgeon at $7.575 million.
Minnesota opens the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 10, and hopes to have Boldy back by then.
