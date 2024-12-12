Wild Winger Leads Early Hart Trophy Race
The Hart Trophy race is already an exciting one this season, with teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights all boasting possible candidates. Ranked from least to most likely, here are the top five MVP candidates at this point of the season.
Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning
With the changes in Tampa Bay, the constant is Nikita Kucherov. And boy, does he continue to impress. He missed a handful of games and returned with a four-point outing. He has 38 points in just 24 games and he's going to continue doing so as the focal point of the Lightning offense.
Jack Eichel - Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights are again a top team in the league, and this season their offense is running through center Jack Eichel. Captain Mark Stone has missed time and contract negotiations with multiple players have sucked up the attention in Vegas, but Eichel is playing like the MVP everyone envisioned when he went number two overall in the draft a decade ago. For the first time in his career, Eichel is a legitimate MVP candidate.
Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche
Just when you start to think MacKinnon might not be in the Hart Trophy race, he registers a six point night and reminds the entire NHL just how incredible and valuable he is. The current league leader in scoring is carrying the Avs along the playoff hunt and is once again in the running for league MVP.
Martin Necas - Carolina Hurricanes
Who doesn't love a surprise entrant? Martin Necas has absolutely exploded in Carolina this season and is in the top-5 in NHL scoring because of it. He's rounded out his offensive game and he's playing with the utmost confidence. Even with the team having a top star in Sebastian Aho, Necas has outplayed him and been the most important part of the Hurricanes lineup in 2024. If he contines this run, he will remain in the conversation all season long.
Kirill Kaprizov - Minnesota Wild
There isn't a player more valuable to their team right now than Kaprizov is in Minnesota. He makes that entire team go, and he's a huge reason why they are one of the best teams in hockey right now. The scoring lead will likely be overtaken by the MacKinnons and the Connor McDavids of the NHL, but the MVP of the league if awarded today is undoubtedly Kirill Kaprizov.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!