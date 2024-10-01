Canadiens Defenseman Undergoes Knee Surgery
The Montreal Canadiens will be without a key top prospect on a long-term basis after suffering a significant injury in a preseason game. The Canadiens have announced that 19-year-old defenseman David Reinbacher had surgery on his left knee and will be out for multiple months.
According to the Canadiens, Reinbacher’s rehabilitation period is expected to last five to six months. The earliest return for Reinbacher would be early March as the NHL ramps up for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Reinbacher was a fifth overall pick of the Canadiens in 2023 and has yet to make his NHL debut. It seemed likely he was ready to make the NHL jump during the 2024-25 season, but this injury may have pushed his opportunity back to at least the 2025-26 season.
Reinbacher played 11 games with the Canadiens American Hockey League affiliate the Laval Rocket and scored five points (2G-3A). Before coming to North America for the first time last season, the Austrian native spent a pair of seasons in the Swiss professional league.
With Koten HC, Reinbacher played 81 games and scored 33 points (4G-29A).
Reinbacher was in his third preseason game with the Canadiens when he suffered his brutal knee injury.
The Canadiens are also awaiting an update on a knee injury from star forward Patrik Laine who was hurt in the same game against the Maple Leafs. Laine was seen at the Canadiens practice rink, but walking with crutches. An update on Laine is expected soon.
Heading into 2024-25, the Canadiens were primed to take a huge step toward becoming a top team in the NHL, and Reinbacher was supposed to be a huge piece of the progress.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!