Canadiens Star Out After Injury
The Montreal Canadiens are hoping this is the season their young core takes the next step in their development. Their captain, Nick Suzuki, laid out the team's expectations prior to the season and he was clear that the team was aiming for the postseason or considering their year a failure.
A huge part of the Canadiens' plans revolve around former first overall selection Juraj Slafkovsky. The young power forward was recently signed to a new eight-year contract, and the Habs view him as their top-line winger of the next decade. Unfortunately for the third-year player, he sustained an injury that will keep him out at least a week.
The Canadiens announced that Slafkovsky has an upper body injury. After sitting out for a week, he will be reevaluated.
It's possible this is just a minor, short-term injury that the Canadiens are being abundantly cautious with. After all, Slafkovsky is one of their most important players. Injuries are never a good thing, but missing a few games in October and November of the regular season is about as ideal a time to do so as any.
Slafkovsky has already made history since joining the Canadiens. After an up-and-down rookie campaign, his sophomore season saw him jump up to 20 goals and 50 points over 82 games, setting a new record in Montreal for points scored by a teenager. So far, he's played in 221 NHL games over three seasons and registered 25 goals, 41 assists, and 66 points.
In his absence, the Canadiens will hope the rest of their young group can shoulder the offensive burden. Center Kirby Dach, who missed significant time of his own with injury, is still working his way back to being his old self. Without Slafkovsky available, Dach should get even more ice time and a chance to break out.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!