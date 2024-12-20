Canadiens Targeting Key Prospect at Draft
The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2024-25 season with aspirations of taking steps forward and possibly landing in a playoff spot. As the midway point of the season nears, however, the Canadiens are again in the basement with not much space to sink further.
Through 31 games, the Canadiens have a 12-16-3 record for 27 standings points, just one more than the Buffalo Sabres who are last in the Eastern Conference. With not much positive light coming from Montreal, it’s fair to assume they are already looking forward to the offseason and the future.
There is no doubt the future is bright for the Canadiens. They have one of the top prospect groups and are already keying in on a big name to add. According to a source with Responsible Gambler, the Canadiens have their eyes set on Caleb Desnoyers at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.
"It's obvious who they're focusing on,” the source told rg.org. “They’re very active when it comes to him.”
At 17 years old, Desnoyers is in his second year with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, and is on pace for an outstanding year. In 26 games, he has picked up 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 total points, on pace for 102 points in a 63-game season.
Desnoyers isn’t currently labeled as an obvious top-10 pick at the upcoming draft, but the Canadiens might be willing to take a shot at him within the top five.
"The Canadiens are intrigued with the total package he brings,” an NHL scout told RG. “He may not be the sexy pick everyone is looking at in the top five, but he reminds me a lot of (Tij) Iginla's rise last year… He’s just starting to show it off now. I project him as a potential top-line player. Montreal has been intrigued for a while."
The Canadiens already boast a young group that features top prospects and young NHL talent. Between the likes of Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson, the Canadiens should morph into a powerhouse in the coming years.
