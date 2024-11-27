Multiple Teams Interested in Blue Jackets Prospect
The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted defenseman David Jiricek with the sixth overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft with a clear vision in mind. The goal was for the right-handed puck mover to be a perfect compliment to their highly skilled left-handed defensemen like Zach Werenski or Denton Mateychuk down the line. Big, strong, and skilled, Jiricek has the perfect size and skillset to be a quality top-four defender.
But after a few years with the Blue Jackets, the relationship between Jiricek and the team that drafted him are taking a turn for the worse. The team sent the 20-year-old blue liner down the AHL after just six NHL games this season, and it triggered a slew of reports stating the young defender wanted out of Columbus.
Trade talks ramped up when it was reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins were heavily interested in Jiricek. The team is frantically attempting to rebuild their prospect depth on the fly, and a player like Jiricek certainly fits the bill.
Now, Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting that it's not just the Penguins with interest in the Blue Jackets prospect. Chatting on a recent live editioin of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli shared several teams that he believes are pursuing a trade for Jiricek.
"I believe Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has five to six concrete offers on the table that he is evaluating," he said. "I think they were relatively close to a deal some point over the weekend."
While the Blue Jackets' front office tries to finalize a trade, there are more teams trying to get involved in the talks. Seravalli couldn't confirm all of the teams in conversation with Waddell, but he did name teams like the Minnesota Wild, the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres as potential landing spots.
"There seems to be lots of thought that the Minnesota Wild are one of the front runners for Jiricek at this point," he said. "Not entirely sure what that package would look like. I think the Philadelphia Flyers have been involved. I think, at varying points, the Pittsburgh Penguins as well."
With rumors heating up and more teams checking in on Jiricek, a trade is on the horizon. A resolution will likely be here shortly, but where the young defender will land is still a complete unknown.
