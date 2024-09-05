Predators, Kings Reveal New Goalie Helmets
The 2024-2025 season is almost underway, and teams like the Nashville Predators, the Utah Hockey Club, and Los Angeles Kings are making their final team preparations. Part of that process is one of the best times of the summer for goaltenders. Before the season's long stretch begins, the league's netminders get to show off their creative side.
For the Predators, their crease is securely occupied by superstar Juuse Saros. Fresh off a new eight-year extension, he's looking to start off his new deal in some fresh threads. Saros, along with several other NHL goaltenders, revealed the designs their helmets will feature this upcoming season.
Saros' mask, designed by DaveArt, is a classic take on the team's color scheme. The Predators' logo is spread across the entirety of the mask while gold and blue runs throughout. A fun detail is the skyline of Nashville is outlined towards the back of the mask.
Utah Hockey Club will make their NHL debut this season, and netminder Karel Vejmelka showed off what he will be wearing. His mask, also designed by DaveArt, matches the team's uniform scheme, including "Utah" written diagonally across the top of the helmet.
Darcy Kuemper will play his first season with the Kings this year. He's tasked with backstopping the team on a postseason run. His mask, which is also designed by DaveArt, is a callback to the Kings' throwback uniforms from the 1990's. The mask is a quintessential "L.A." vibe, with palm trees adorning a black and silver color scheme. It also incorporates the logo that the team will be donning this year as their alternates.
It's only a matter of time before these masks are put to the test on the ice. The regular season begins in just a few weeks, and the Kings, Predators, and Utah are all hoping their net minders can guide their teams to victory. Even if they don't, they'll look pretty good doing it.
