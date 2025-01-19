Predators Winger Extends Goal Scoring Streak
There isn't a lot to celebrate for the Nashville Predators this season. Sitting near the bottom of the Central Division and Western Conference standings, the 2024-2025 campaign has been an abject failure.
Despite the struggles continuing for the Predators, their top winger is finding his footing as the second half of the season gets underway. Star forward Filip Forsberg had a four-point outing in the Preds latest game against the Minnesota Wild, and it extended both his goal and point scoring streaks.
The two goals Forsberg scored extended his goal scoring streak to five games. He's notched six goals over that span.
It also extended his point-collecting streak to seven games. He's recorded six goals and six points over his seven game streak, and he's boosted his season totals to 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in 45 games.
The streak has also cemented his place atop every major offensive category on his team. He leads the Predators in goals, assists, and points at this point of the season. It's not a terrible surprise, given he's the team's top offensive weapon, but his ability to continue producing despite the team's losing is showing just how valuable he is to the franchise.
With less than 40 games remaining in the second half, the Preds are staying put outside the playoff picture. Despite that, the remaining schedule is a huge opportunity for both Forsberg and his team.
Their general manager, Barry Trotz, has been vocal about Nashville's ability to contend for a Stanley Cup. That was the point of signing the three marquee free agents this past summer. That effort didn't yield the intended results, but Trotz and the Predators' organization are aiming to be back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. As Forsberg continues putting up another point-per-game season, it will give the organization even more hope that they can turn things around sooner than later.
