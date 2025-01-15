Devils Label Priorities Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New Jersey Devils have flipped the switch after a disappointing 2023-24 season that was full of injuries and inconsistencies. They figured out their goaltending and star players have remained healthy, giving the Devils a great chance at a deep playoff run.
Not only are the Devils a solid team as currently constructed, but their great season has also turned them into buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, they’ve even labeled what positions they’d like to improve on via the trade market.
It’s a wide net, but Weekes says the Devils are looking for another scorer and depth on the blue line.
The Devils are already one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, but they’re hungry for even more goals. 13 players on the roster currently have over 10 points with Jack Hughes leading the way with 52 (17G-35A).
Jesper Bratt isn’t far behind with 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 total points.
Wanting to add depth on defense makes sense for the Devils, but doesn’t seem like a crucial priority on paper. Their defense has solid names on all three pairings, but it never hurts to add depth.
The Fourth Period has linked the Devils to Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans, but that may be a hard sell. The Canadiens may want to extend their surging forward as he continues to put together a career year. TSN's Pierre LeBrun also linked the Devils to Evans.
The Devils don’t have a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but have three second-round picks to play with. No matter the direction they decide to go in, they’ll have the assets to make moves ahead of the deadline.
It’s been quiet on the Devils front so far, not many links to players or rumors of deals on the horizon. They’ve just been playing their game and finding success with their roster. They may be a patient team, but soon enough they’ll look at bolster their group.
