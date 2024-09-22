New Star Brings Optimism for Sharks
With training camp opening for the San Jose Sharks, it gives the team its first chance to see number one pick Macklin Celebrini in action with NHL teammates. After an impressive showing at the Sharks' prospect tournament, he's. carrying that momentum into his first NHL training camp.
Celebrini's arrival has meant a world of change for the Sharks. Mired in losing the last few seasons, a player like Celebrini is an organizational game changer, and it's already having a positive impact on his teammates.
William Eklund was the top young player on the team before the Sharks drafted center Will Smith at last year's draft and then Celebrini a few months ago. The 21 year-old forward is entering his second full season with the Sharks, and fourth professional season in North America. The start of his career has been difficult as the Sharks have struggled to win games.
But this year feels different for the Sharks. Celebrini's presence means everyone is more optimisitic and hopeful, including Eklund. Speaking to reporters at the opening of the team's training camp, he shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited for a season,” Eklund said.
Eklund's excitement is beyond understandable. If everything goes according to plan, he will be play on the left side of Celebrini's line. That would give him the biggest sopportunity of his NHL career, and likely to the highest level of production he's had to this point.
Last season was Eklund's first full season with the Sharks, and showed why he was the seventh-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. Over 80 games, he scored 16 goals and finished with 45 points. Now with an optimistic mindset and several new teammates, Eklund is ready to make this the best season
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!