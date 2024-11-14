Islanders Aggressively Trying to Improve Critical Area
The New York Islanders are currently in the middle of a jam-packed race for the Metropolitan Division. With four teams in the division sitting in the top-10 of the league's overall standings, making headway is proving to be a difficult task.
It isn't helped by the fact that the Islanders are decimated on their blue line. They are currently without Adam Pelech, Alexander Romanov, and Mike Reilly, three of their top six defenders. Each played a critical role that the team is struggling to fill, which is why the team has been appearing more and more in trade rumors and discussions.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, it isn't just speculation anymore. Appearing on TSN recently, he shared some updates from a recent conversation he had with the Islanders' general manager, Lou Lamoriello. He asked the GM about the trade chatter and if he was making any calls on the matter. Lamoriello's response was cryptic, but left plenty of room for interpretation.
"I asked Lamoriello if he's working the phones," he said. "You know that Lou's careful with those answers, Jay. But what he did say was that, like a lot of teams, he's making sure that he's making those calls."
For LeBrun, this was enough to corroborate what he's been hearing around the league. The Islanders are in business and aggressively pursuing options to improve their team.
"As we know from what we're hearing elsewhere," LeBrun stated. "The Islanders are calling pretty aggressively as well trying to upgrade their blue line with all those injuries."
In the meantime, the Islanders are hoping to continue climbing the divisional standings. The team is currently in fifth place with a record of 6-6-4 record through 16 games. But it's clear that the team is aggressively pursuing upgrades to their blue line, a position that desperately needs some reinforcement.
