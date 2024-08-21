Rangers Expected to Extend Former No. 1 Pick
The New York Rangers are one of the early favorites to capture the Stanley Cup during the 2024-2025 season. Fresh off a trip to the conference finals, they are hoping to take the next step this upcoming season.
A huge part of the Rangers' success this year will be the performance of Alexis Lafreniere. The former first-overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, it's been a grind for Lafreniere to go from top draft pick to top-six winger in the NHL. This past year was pivotal for the 22 year-old forward, who established career highs in goals (28), assists (29), and points (57).
Entering the final year of his current deal, Lafreniere and the Rangers are likely trying to finalize a new contract before the season begins. He signed a two-year contract before the 2023 season began that paid him an average annual salary of $2.325 million, but he's in line for a considerable raise with this next extension.
Answering questions in an article for NHL.com, league analyst Dan Rosen gave his outlook on the status of Lafreniere's contract. According to the long-time insider, things in New York are under wraps but he expects a deal to be hammered out once the Rangers figure things out with franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
"I have no doubt Lafreniere will sign a new contract with the Rangers at some point," Rosen wrote. "They won't lose him. He's a huge part of their present and future. But New York's cap structure for next season and several beyond will be determined by goalie Igor Shesterkin's next contract. Shesterkin also has one year left on his current contract. He needs to be the top priority, before Lafreniere and defenseman K'Andre Miller, who also has one year left on his contract, are taken care of."
It's unsurprising that Shesterkin is the first domino to fall for the Rangers. He's their best and most important player, and securing his contract is the top priority. After that, all eyes will turn to Lafreniere. Projecting what his next contract will look like is a tricky task. If it's shorter-term, say three or four seasons, $4.5 - $5.5 million is a safe range to expect. If the contract is long-term, say five to seven years, expect that average salary to be north of $6 million.
While a new contract is hammered out, Lafreniere continues preparing for the upcoming season. After his breakout campaign last year, he's in line to make new career highs again this year. With increased confidence, it's very possible Lafreniere hits the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career as he plays a crucial role for the Stanley Cup-contending New York Rangers.
